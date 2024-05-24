Cytactic Logo

Cytactic

by Cytactic

Cyber crisis management platform for incident response and preparedness

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Playbooks
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Security Operations10 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Cytactic Description

Cytactic is a cyber crisis management platform designed to help organizations prepare for and respond to cybersecurity incidents. The platform provides tools for managing the full lifecycle of cyber crisis events, from proactive readiness through active response and recovery. The platform includes capabilities for building and managing incident response playbooks, conducting tabletop exercises and crisis simulations, and coordinating multi-disciplinary response teams during active incidents. It features out-of-band communications to ensure continuity when primary systems are compromised. Cytactic incorporates AI-powered decision support tools and specialized AI agents for crisis communication and legal disclosure guidance. The platform provides dynamic dashboards for situational awareness, data modeling of cyber crisis scenarios, and workflow orchestration across different organizational functions. The system includes identity and access management for crisis teams, secure collaboration features, and role-based access controls. It supports training through team simulations and drills to improve organizational readiness. The platform enables organizations to create dynamic response plans that adapt to evolving incident conditions. Cytactic focuses on coordination between technical security teams and business stakeholders including legal, communications, and executive leadership during cyber crisis events.

Cytactic FAQ

Common questions about Cytactic including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cytactic is Cyber crisis management platform for incident response and preparedness developed by Cytactic. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Playbooks.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

CYGNVS Incident Response Logo
CYGNVS Incident Response

Out-of-band incident response platform for cyber incident lifecycle management

0
CYGNVS Logo
CYGNVS

Incident response platform for cyber crisis management and collaboration

0
Cytactic Cyber Crisis Management Platform Logo
Cytactic Cyber Crisis Management Platform

Platform for cyber crisis readiness, response management, and recovery

0
BreachRx Incident Response Management Platform Logo
BreachRx Incident Response Management Platform

SaaS platform for managing cybersecurity incident and data breach response

0
Command Zero Platform Logo
Command Zero Platform

AI-augmented platform for SOC investigations, threat hunting & IR.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox