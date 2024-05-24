Cytactic Description

Cytactic is a cyber crisis management platform designed to help organizations prepare for and respond to cybersecurity incidents. The platform provides tools for managing the full lifecycle of cyber crisis events, from proactive readiness through active response and recovery. The platform includes capabilities for building and managing incident response playbooks, conducting tabletop exercises and crisis simulations, and coordinating multi-disciplinary response teams during active incidents. It features out-of-band communications to ensure continuity when primary systems are compromised. Cytactic incorporates AI-powered decision support tools and specialized AI agents for crisis communication and legal disclosure guidance. The platform provides dynamic dashboards for situational awareness, data modeling of cyber crisis scenarios, and workflow orchestration across different organizational functions. The system includes identity and access management for crisis teams, secure collaboration features, and role-based access controls. It supports training through team simulations and drills to improve organizational readiness. The platform enables organizations to create dynamic response plans that adapt to evolving incident conditions. Cytactic focuses on coordination between technical security teams and business stakeholders including legal, communications, and executive leadership during cyber crisis events.