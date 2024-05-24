Find Out How CISOs Actually See Your Product
Your product might be great. But if a CISO can't tell what you do, why it matters, and why you beat the alternatives, you never make the shortlist. Get an honest assessment from someone who spent 13 years on the buyer side of vendor evaluations.
Why Great Products Still Lose Enterprise Deals
Your website fails the 5-second test
A CISO lands on your page and can't tell what you do, who it's for, or why they should care. They leave. Your product never gets evaluated.
Your messaging speaks to engineers, not buyers
Enterprise buyers don't care about your architecture. They care about what problems go away. If your copy reads like a spec sheet, you lose to competitors who speak the buyer's language.
You can't explain why you beat the alternatives
CISOs are comparing you against 5+ vendors. If your website doesn't answer “why not them?” they'll pick whoever makes the case most clearly.
What You Get
A written report covering 8 sections, delivered in one week. Here's what's inside.
7-Dimension CISO Readiness Score
Your positioning scored across value proposition clarity, competitive differentiation, trust signals, CISO buyer fit, technical credibility, copy quality, and pricing clarity. Overall verdict with top 3 priorities.
Homepage Messaging Analysis
5-second test, headline assessment with 3 alternative rewrites, above-the-fold verdict, and full page flow analysis section by section.
Website Copy Deep Dive
What works, what needs rewriting, and a language register table mapping your current copy to CISO-level equivalents.
Competitive Differentiation
Funding comparison, positioning gap analysis, the 'Why Not Them?' test, native platform threat assessment, and missing competitive content audit.
CISO Buyer Check
11 trust signals assessed: certifications, G2 reviews, case studies, transparent pricing, analyst coverage, named testimonials, comparison pages, and more.
ICP Fit Analysis
Evidence-based current ICP vs target ICP mapping from your website, testimonials, pricing, and language. Gap analysis with recommendations.
Quick Wins (This Week)
7+ specific changes you can implement in days. Each with current state, recommended rewrite, and expected impact.
High-Impact Changes (30 Days)
Strategic recommendations: pricing page, case studies, competitive comparison pages, technical architecture, and CybersecTools platform visibility.
“Nikoloz provided direct and actionable feedback via assessment to help us better engage with our target audience of CISOs and security professionals. His focus on risk-reduction outcomes, and ability to reduce technical jargon, has helped us to target our messaging more effectively.”
John Skitt
GTM & Co-Founder at LinuxGuard
Built For Cybersecurity Companies Who Are:
Launching a new product and need enterprise-ready messaging from day one
Getting traffic but not converting visitors into demo requests
Losing deals to competitors with better messaging, not better products
Struggling to differentiate in a crowded category
Preparing for enterprise sales and need positioning that survives CISO scrutiny
Built on the CISO's Perspective
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Founder, CybersecTools
Most cybersecurity vendors get positioning feedback from marketers. Here, you get it from someone who spent 13 years on the enterprise buyer's side of the table: evaluating products, managing RFPs, and deciding what gets purchased and what gets cut.
10,000+ products tracked across 126 categories. 15,000+ security professionals researching solutions on CybersecTools every month. Every recommendation in your report is backed by real competitive data, not guesswork.
Simple Process
Discovery Call
30-minute call to understand your product, target buyer, and current challenges. If I can't help, I'll tell you.
Audit Delivered in 1 Week
I analyze your messaging, website, sales collateral, and competitive landscape through the CISO buyer lens. You receive the full written report and recorded video teardown.
Walkthrough & Handoff
Live call to walk through every finding. You implement the changes. I'm available for follow-up questions for 2 weeks after delivery.
Stop Losing Enterprise Deals to Better Messaging
$3,000. Delivered in 1 week. 10-point action plan you can start executing immediately.
Book a 30-minute call to see if the audit is right for your product.
No commitment on the call. If I can't help, I'll tell you.