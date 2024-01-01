Digital Forensics Framework (DFF) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Digital Forensics Framework (DFF) is an Open Source computer forensics platform with a modular design that allows for easy automation and scripting. It aims to provide a user-friendly interface for both professionals and non-experts to conduct digital investigations and incident response. DFF supports features such as automated analysis, mounting partitions, file systems, and extracting file metadata.