A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM.
Digital Forensics Framework (DFF) is an Open Source computer forensics platform with a modular design that allows for easy automation and scripting. It aims to provide a user-friendly interface for both professionals and non-experts to conduct digital investigations and incident response. DFF supports features such as automated analysis, mounting partitions, file systems, and extracting file metadata.
Exterro is a data risk management platform that optimizes e-discovery, digital forensics, and cybersecurity compliance operations.
Recreates the File/Directory tree structure from an extracted $MFT file with detailed record mapping and analysis capabilities.
Create checkpoint snapshots of the state of running pods for later off-line analysis.
A comprehensive guide to incident response and computer forensics, covering the entire lifecycle of incident response and remediation.
A console program for file recovery through data carving.