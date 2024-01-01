hollows_hunter Logo

Scans all running processes. Recognizes and dumps a variety of potentially malicious implants (replaced/implanted PEs, shellcodes, hooks, in-memory patches). Uses: PE-sieve (the library version). PE-sieve FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions Read Wiki Clone Use recursive clone to get the repo together with all the submodules: git clone --recursive https://github.com/hasherezade/hollows_hunter.git Builds Download the latest release, or read more. Available also via Chocolatey

