DMG2IMG is a tool which allows converting Apple compressed dmg archives to standard (hfsplus) image disk files. This tool handles zlib, bzip2, and LZFSE compressed dmg images. Usage: dmg2img [-l] [-p N] [-s] [-v] [-V] [-d] <input.dmg> [<output.img> | -] or dmg2img [-l] [-p N] [-s] [-v] [-V] [-d] -i <input.dmg> -o <output.img | -> Options: -s (silent) -v (verbose) -V (extremely verbose) -d (debug) -l (list partitions) -p N (extract only partition N) See the original README file for platform-specific instructions to open or mount the resulting output file. The original author is vu1tur, http://vu1tur.eu.org/dmg2img. This Git repository is maintained by Peter Wu at https://github.com/Lekensteyn/dmg2img based on imported tarballs. It includes bug and security fixes and further enhancements. Building Required packages: zlib1g-dev (zlib support) libbz2-dev (bzip2 support) libssl-dev (only required for vfdecrypt, not needed for dmg2img) LZFSE decompression support requires the LZFSE library which can be found at https://github.com/lzfse/lzfse/. As this library is not widely available on Linux distributions, it is not enabled by default. To build dmg2img: make dmg2img