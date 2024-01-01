A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export.
DMG2IMG is a tool which allows converting Apple compressed dmg archives to standard (hfsplus) image disk files. This tool handles zlib, bzip2, and LZFSE compressed dmg images. Usage: dmg2img [-l] [-p N] [-s] [-v] [-V] [-d] <input.dmg> [<output.img> | -] or dmg2img [-l] [-p N] [-s] [-v] [-V] [-d] -i <input.dmg> -o <output.img | -> Options: -s (silent) -v (verbose) -V (extremely verbose) -d (debug) -l (list partitions) -p N (extract only partition N) See the original README file for platform-specific instructions to open or mount the resulting output file. The original author is vu1tur, http://vu1tur.eu.org/dmg2img. This Git repository is maintained by Peter Wu at https://github.com/Lekensteyn/dmg2img based on imported tarballs. It includes bug and security fixes and further enhancements. Building Required packages: zlib1g-dev (zlib support) libbz2-dev (bzip2 support) libssl-dev (only required for vfdecrypt, not needed for dmg2img) LZFSE decompression support requires the LZFSE library which can be found at https://github.com/lzfse/lzfse/. As this library is not widely available on Linux distributions, it is not enabled by default. To build dmg2img: make dmg2img
Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints with various capabilities such as process inspection, memory analysis, and YARA scanning.
Forensics tool for exploring offline Docker filesystems.
Comprehensive digital forensics and incident response platform for law enforcement, corporate, and academic institutions.
Python tool for remote memory acquisition
Python tool for remotely or locally dumping RAM of a Linux client for digital forensics analysis.