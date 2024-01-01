Repository of YARA rules for Trellix ATR blogposts and investigations
PEview provides a quick and easy way to view the structure and content of 32-bit Portable Executable (PE) and Component Object File Format (COFF) files. This PE/COFF file viewer displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within EXE, DLL, OBJ, LIB, DBG, and other file types.
Repository of YARA rules for Trellix ATR blogposts and investigations
A command-line tool for identifying NoSQL injection vulnerabilities in MongoDB databases
A tool that extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.
A library and command line interface for extracting URLs, IP addresses, MD5/SHA hashes, email addresses, and YARA rules from text corpora.
Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.
A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results