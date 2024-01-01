QuickSand 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

QuickSand is a compact C framework designed to analyze suspected malware documents, with the ability to identify exploits in streams of different encodings and extract embedded executables, supporting file formats like doc, docx, ppt, pptx, xls, xlsx, and more, including PDF. It can detect documents containing zero-day or unknown obfuscated exploits, with features like XOR Bitwise, math ciphers, executable extraction for Windows, Mac, Linux, VBA, exploit search, Yara signatures, and more.