Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla.
QuickSand is a compact C framework designed to analyze suspected malware documents, with the ability to identify exploits in streams of different encodings and extract embedded executables, supporting file formats like doc, docx, ppt, pptx, xls, xlsx, and more, including PDF. It can detect documents containing zero-day or unknown obfuscated exploits, with features like XOR Bitwise, math ciphers, executable extraction for Windows, Mac, Linux, VBA, exploit search, Yara signatures, and more.
A tool to embed XXE and XSS payloads in various file formats
A new age tool for binary analysis that uses statistical visualizations to help find patterns in large amounts of binary data.
Search gadgets on binaries to facilitate ROP exploitation.
A deserialization payload generator for .NET formatters
A tool for identifying sensitive secrets in public GitHub repositories