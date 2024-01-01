A tool for discovering, analyzing, and remedying sensitive data
libqcow is a library to access the QEMU Copy-On-Write (QCOW) image file format. It supports read-only operations for QCOW versions 1, 2, and 3, with features including zlib (DEFLATE) compression, AES-CBC 128-bit encryption, and backing file (differential image). Currently in alpha status, the library is licensed under LGPLv3+ and has some unsupported features like LUKS encryption, data file, and in-image snapshots. The project is working towards thread-safety in file API functions.
A library and tools to access and analyze APFS file systems
Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis.
A forensic tool to find hidden processes and TCP/UDP ports by rootkits or other hidden techniques.
Forensics tool for exploring offline Docker filesystems.
A library to access and manipulate RAW image files.