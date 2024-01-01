Tags in this Category

FEATURED

Showcase your innovative cybersecurity solution to our dedicated audience of security professionals. Reach out!

NEW

Codacy 0 ( 0 ) A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows. Application Security Commercial code-analysiscode-securitydevopsci-cd

WPRecon 0 ( 0 ) WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress. Application Security Free wordpressvulnerability-scanning

InQL 0 ( 0 ) InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection Application Security Free graphqlburp-suitevulnerability-detection

BurpJSLinkFinder 0 ( 0 ) A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links Application Security Free appsecjavascriptsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection

XSSwagger 0 ( 0 ) A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks Application Security Free xssvulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditdevsecopssecurity-testing

CMSmap 0 ( 0 ) A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs. Application Security Free scannervulnerability-detectionpentestpenetration-testing

headi 0 ( 0 ) A tool for automated HTTP header injection Application Security Free security-testingvulnerability-scanningweb-application-security

parameth 0 ( 0 ) A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications. Application Security Free appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessment

GoLinkFinder 0 ( 0 ) A fast and minimal JS endpoint extractor Application Security Free javascript

WPSpider 0 ( 0 ) A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility. Application Security Free wordpresssecurity-scanning

Insider 0 ( 0 ) Insider is a source code analysis tool focusing on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with easy integration into DevOps pipelines. Application Security Free source-code-analysisvulnerability-detectiondevopscode-security

Yara-Java 0 ( 0 ) Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data. Application Security Free yarajavarule-enginebinary-analysisfile-analysis