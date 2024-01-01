Application Security

Node.js Goof Logo

Node.js Goof

Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits

Application Security
Free
appsecnodejsvulnerable-appdockeropen-redirectcode-injectionxsslocal-file-inclusiondirectory-traversalcommand-execution
Verisys Antivirus API Logo

Verisys Antivirus API

Scan files for viruses and malware with language-agnostic REST API

Application Security
Commercial
antivirusfile-scanningmalware-detectionrest-api
Codacy Logo

Codacy

A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.

Application Security
Commercial
code-analysiscode-securitydevopsci-cd
WPRecon Logo

WPRecon

WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress.

Application Security
Free
wordpressvulnerability-scanning
InQL Logo

InQL

InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection

Application Security
Free
graphqlburp-suitevulnerability-detection
BurpJSLinkFinder Logo

BurpJSLinkFinder

A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links

Application Security
Free
appsecjavascriptsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
XSSwagger Logo

XSSwagger

A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks

Application Security
Free
xssvulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditdevsecopssecurity-testing
CMSmap Logo

CMSmap

A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs.

Application Security
Free
scannervulnerability-detectionpentestpenetration-testing
jaeles Logo

jaeles

Automated web application testing tool

Application Security
Free
appsecweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testing
headi Logo

headi

A tool for automated HTTP header injection

Application Security
Free
security-testingvulnerability-scanningweb-application-security
Param Miner Logo

Param Miner

A tool for identifying and extracting parameters from HTTP requests and responses

Application Security
Free
appsechttpsecurity-testingvulnerability-assessment
Oralyzer Logo

Oralyzer

Open Redirection Analyzer

Application Security
Free
appsecvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysecurity-researchdevsecops
parameth Logo

parameth

A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications.

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessment
Android Security Awesome Logo

Android Security Awesome

A collection of Android security related resources

Application Security
Free
securityresources
Talisman Logo

Talisman

Pre-commit hook for validating outgoing changeset

Application Security
Free
security-auditcode-securityvulnerability-detection
GoLinkFinder Logo

GoLinkFinder

A fast and minimal JS endpoint extractor

Application Security
Free
javascript
WPSpider Logo

WPSpider

A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility.

Application Security
Free
wordpresssecurity-scanning
DOMXSS Scanner Logo

DOMXSS Scanner

A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.

Application Security
Free
xssvulnerability-scanningsource-code-analysisweb-securitysecurity-testing
Insider Logo

Insider

Insider is a source code analysis tool focusing on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with easy integration into DevOps pipelines.

Application Security
Free
source-code-analysisvulnerability-detectiondevopscode-security
Yara-Java Logo

Yara-Java

Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.

Application Security
Free
yarajavarule-enginebinary-analysisfile-analysis
IronBee Logo

IronBee

IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.

Application Security
Free
appsecweb-app-securitypythonflasksecurity-frameworkvulnerability-detection
