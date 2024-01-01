YARA-Signator

Collection of malware persistence information and techniques
Automatic YARA rule generation tool used to build YARA signatures for malware repositories, limited to x86/x86-64 executables and memory dumps for Linux, macOS, and Windows. Requires a curated malware repository with disassembly reports as input files.
A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1
A tool for injecting and loading executables with a focus on stealth techniques.
A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.
A GitHub repository for fuzzing and testing file formats
Platform for uploading, searching, and downloading malware samples.