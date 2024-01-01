YARA-Signator Logo

Automatic YARA rule generation tool used to build YARA signatures for malware repositories, limited to x86/x86-64 executables and memory dumps for Linux, macOS, and Windows. Requires a curated malware repository with disassembly reports as input files.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-analysisbinary-analysissignature-generationrule-generationx86

