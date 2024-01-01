MFT and USN parser for direct extraction in filesystem timeline format with YARA rule support.
ArtifactExtractor is a script that extracts common Windows artifacts from source images and VSCs. Artifacts in VSCs will be checked (via hash) if they are different from a later VSC/image copy before extraction. Dependencies: - None if using release executable on Windows. - Else: Install backports.lzma - Windows: Use latest wheel file available from [here] - Linux: Use a package manager, e.g. sudo apt install liblzma-dev - Install libewf libewf-legacy should be installed rather than libewf (experimental) - Newer experimental releases have a file corruption issue. - Windows: Use the MSI installer available from [here] - Linux: Use libewf-legacy build 20140806 (Windows ONLY) - Install pywin32: pip install pywin32 - Install remaining requirements: use requirements.txt - Use pip: pip install -r requirements.txt Usage: Create destination directory artifact_extractor.exe <source image> <dest dir> [-a <selected artifacts>] or artifact_extractor.exe -h for more options Credits: Joachim Metz and his libraries, John Corcoran for Unix Compatibility
MFT and USN parser for direct extraction in filesystem timeline format with YARA rule support.
A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format.
Python forensic tool for extracting and analyzing information from Firefox, Iceweasel, and Seamonkey browsers.
AMExtractor is an Android Memory Extractor tool.
A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.
A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.