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Relativity Data Breach Response

by Relativity

AI-powered data breach response platform for identifying PI/PHI and notifications

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Data Breach
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Relativity Data Breach Response Description

Relativity Data Breach Response is a cloud-based platform designed to accelerate data breach investigations and response workflows. The product operates within RelativityOne and uses artificial intelligence to automate the identification of personal information (PI) and personal health information (PHI) during breach impact assessments. The platform provides pre-trained machine learning models that automatically detect and extract personal information from documents without requiring manual configuration. These models are designed to improve accuracy over time through continued use and learning from context during review processes. The solution supports the complete breach response lifecycle from initial data triage through notification decisions. Users can visualize AI predictions, label personal information directly in the native document viewer, and generate entities with linked personal information. The platform includes entity normalization capabilities to consolidate notification reports and avoid duplicate notifications to affected individuals. The product creates recommended notification lists based on identified personal information and impacted entities, enabling organizations to meet jurisdictional notification timelines. All processing and analysis occurs within the RelativityOne cloud environment. According to a Forrester commissioned study, the platform delivered 143% ROI for organizations using it for breach response activities. Testimonials indicate the solution has reduced review costs by up to 75% in email inbox reviews.

Relativity Data Breach Response FAQ

Common questions about Relativity Data Breach Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Relativity Data Breach Response is AI-powered data breach response platform for identifying PI/PHI and notifications developed by Relativity. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Data Breach.

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