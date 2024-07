MalConfScan 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MalConfScan is a Volatility plugin that extracts configuration data of known malware, searches for malware in memory images, and dumps configuration data. It also has a function to list strings to which malicious code refers. Supported malware families include Ursnif, Emotet, Smoke Loader, PoisonIvy, CobaltStrike, and many others. Additionally, it can dump decoded strings or DGA domains. MalConfScan also provides additional analysis by listing strings to which malicious code refers and decoding configuration data usually encoded by malware.