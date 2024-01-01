Nomoreransom

A library and tools to access and manipulate VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) files.
No More Ransom is a project that aims to help victims of ransomware attacks by providing decryption tools and prevention advice. The project is a collaboration between law enforcement and IT security companies to combat ransomware.
A tool with advanced filtering capabilities for analyzing events based on time, path, weekday, and date.
Web interface for the Volatility Memory Forensics Framework
A tool that uses Plaso to parse forensic artifacts and disk images, creating custom reports for easier analysis.
A cross-platform registry hive editor for forensic analysis with advanced features like hex viewer and reporting engine.
Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.