ORNA End-to-End AI Cyber Incident Response Platform Logo

ORNA End-to-End AI Cyber Incident Response Platform

AI-powered cyber incident response platform for training, orchestration & mgmt

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ORNA End-to-End AI Cyber Incident Response Platform Description

ORNA is an end-to-end incident response platform that combines AI-driven capabilities for cyber crisis management. The platform integrates with threat detection tools to provide unified alert management and incident orchestration across business units. The platform operates through three phases: Practice, Respond, and Improve. Users can run AI-powered cyber crisis simulations using customizable scenarios to train teams before real incidents occur. During active incidents, the platform connects to EDR, XDR, or SIEM tools to provide AI-guided playbooks for response coordination. ORNA consolidates alerts from multiple security tools into a unified dashboard, performing de-duplication and correlation to reduce alert noise. The platform assigns risk scores to assets and provides color-coded visualizations of compromised endpoints. AI-powered triage capabilities classify alerts and provide recommended action steps while resolving false positives. For incident management, the platform auto-escalates critical alerts and uses scenario-specific playbooks to assign detailed response tasks across different business roles. A task management interface facilitates team collaboration, evidence storage, and communications during incidents. The platform includes reporting capabilities for generating executive summaries and detailed DFIR reports with time-stamped activities. A built-in NIST cybersecurity framework dashboard tracks compliance across multiple domains with AI-driven risk mitigation recommendations. Weekly threat intelligence reports are automatically generated for ongoing security monitoring.

ORNA End-to-End AI Cyber Incident Response Platform FAQ

Common questions about ORNA End-to-End AI Cyber Incident Response Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ORNA End-to-End AI Cyber Incident Response Platform is AI-powered cyber incident response platform for training, orchestration & mgmt developed by ORNA Inc.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, DFIR.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →