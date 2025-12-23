ORNA End-to-End AI Cyber Incident Response Platform
ORNA End-to-End AI Cyber Incident Response Platform
ORNA End-to-End AI Cyber Incident Response Platform Description
ORNA is an end-to-end incident response platform that combines AI-driven capabilities for cyber crisis management. The platform integrates with threat detection tools to provide unified alert management and incident orchestration across business units. The platform operates through three phases: Practice, Respond, and Improve. Users can run AI-powered cyber crisis simulations using customizable scenarios to train teams before real incidents occur. During active incidents, the platform connects to EDR, XDR, or SIEM tools to provide AI-guided playbooks for response coordination. ORNA consolidates alerts from multiple security tools into a unified dashboard, performing de-duplication and correlation to reduce alert noise. The platform assigns risk scores to assets and provides color-coded visualizations of compromised endpoints. AI-powered triage capabilities classify alerts and provide recommended action steps while resolving false positives. For incident management, the platform auto-escalates critical alerts and uses scenario-specific playbooks to assign detailed response tasks across different business roles. A task management interface facilitates team collaboration, evidence storage, and communications during incidents. The platform includes reporting capabilities for generating executive summaries and detailed DFIR reports with time-stamped activities. A built-in NIST cybersecurity framework dashboard tracks compliance across multiple domains with AI-driven risk mitigation recommendations. Weekly threat intelligence reports are automatically generated for ongoing security monitoring.
