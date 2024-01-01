A binary analysis platform for analyzing binary programs
PcapXray is a network forensics tool designed to visualize a packet capture offline as a network diagram, highlighting important communication, device identification, and file extraction. The tool aims to speed up the investigation process by providing a detailed network diagram with features such as web traffic details, Tor traffic identification, possible malicious traffic, and data obtained from packets.
iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor tool for extracting iOS backups.
A file search and query tool for ops and security experts.
A Forensic Framework for Skype with various investigative options.
Open Backup Extractor is an open source program for extracting data from iPhone and iPad backups.
Browse and analyze iPhone/iPad backups with detailed file properties and various viewers.