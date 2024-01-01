PcapXray 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PcapXray is a network forensics tool designed to visualize a packet capture offline as a network diagram, highlighting important communication, device identification, and file extraction. The tool aims to speed up the investigation process by providing a detailed network diagram with features such as web traffic details, Tor traffic identification, possible malicious traffic, and data obtained from packets.