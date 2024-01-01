Binwalk 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Binwalk is a fast, easy to use tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images. Prior to Binwalk v2.3.3, extracted archives could create symlinks which point anywhere on the file system, potentially resulting in a directory traversal attack if subsequent extraction utilities blindly follow these symlinks. Binwalk makes use of many third-party extraction utilities which may have unpatched security issues; Binwalk v2.3.3 and later allows external extraction tools to be run as an unprivileged user using the run-as command line option (this requires Binwalk itself to be run with root privileges). Additionally, Binwalk v2.3.3 and later will refuse to perform extraction as root unless --run-as=root is specified. Even though many major Linux distros are still shipping Python 2.7 as the default interpreter in their currently stable release, Binwalk support has moved exclusively to Python 3.