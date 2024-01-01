PassMark OSForensics 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PassMark OSForensics is a digital investigation tool that allows users to extract forensic data from computers quickly and easily, uncovering hidden information inside a PC. It enables users to discover relevant data faster through high-performance file searching and indexing, extract passwords, decrypt files, and recover deleted files from various operating systems. Additionally, it helps in identifying evidence and suspicious activity through hash matching and drive signature analysis features, as well as automatically creating a timeline of user activity. With its 360° Case Management Solution, users can manage their entire digital investigation, build custom reports, and attach reports from other tools. OSForensics also offers a collection of tools like OSFMount and OSFClone for mounting disk images and creating/cloning raw disk images, respectively.