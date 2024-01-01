A Python 2.x tool for memory analysis on Mac OS X systems with support for various OS versions and memory image export capabilities.
PassMark OSForensics is a digital investigation tool that allows users to extract forensic data from computers quickly and easily, uncovering hidden information inside a PC. It enables users to discover relevant data faster through high-performance file searching and indexing, extract passwords, decrypt files, and recover deleted files from various operating systems. Additionally, it helps in identifying evidence and suspicious activity through hash matching and drive signature analysis features, as well as automatically creating a timeline of user activity. With its 360° Case Management Solution, users can manage their entire digital investigation, build custom reports, and attach reports from other tools. OSForensics also offers a collection of tools like OSFMount and OSFClone for mounting disk images and creating/cloning raw disk images, respectively.
Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis.
RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives.
Collects and organizes Linux OS data for detailed analysis and incident response.
Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security.
Toolkit for post-mortem analysis of Docker runtime environments using forensic HDD copies.