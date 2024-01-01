Android-Storage-Extractor v0.9

Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.
A tool to extract local data storage of an Android application in one click. Usage: git clone https://github.com/51j0/Android-Storage-Extractor.git cd Android-Storage-Extractor/ python extract.py Options: -p -package name -o -output directory Example: python extract.py -p com.android.chrome -o /root/Desktop/ Icons made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY
A spam prevention technique using hidden fields to detect and deter spam bots in Laravel applications.
A Python tool for patching Dalvik bytecode in DEX files and assisting in Android application analysis
An Android-based self-defense application against forensic imaging tools like Cellebrite UFED.
StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.
MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.