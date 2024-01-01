Android-Storage-Extractor v0.9 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A tool to extract local data storage of an Android application in one click. Usage: git clone https://github.com/51j0/Android-Storage-Extractor.git cd Android-Storage-Extractor/ python extract.py Options: -p -package name -o -output directory Example: python extract.py -p com.android.chrome -o /root/Desktop/ Icons made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY