AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software offering solutions for various industries and specializing in engineering, operations, data management, and digital transformation.
StegSolve is a tool used for analyzing and solving steganography challenges, providing various image analysis features such as color extraction, bit plane viewing, and more.
AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software offering solutions for various industries and specializing in engineering, operations, data management, and digital transformation.
DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security.
Verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks.
PHP Script demonstrating a smart honey pot for email form protection.
CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms and components, with tools for low-level interfaces and forensic capabilities.
King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.