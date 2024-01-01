ALTERNATIVES

AVEVA 0 ( 0 ) AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software offering solutions for various industries and specializing in engineering, operations, data management, and digital transformation. Specialized Security Free

DroidBox 0 ( 0 ) DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitydynamic-analysisandroid-security

Preflight 0 ( 0 ) Verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisfile-patchingbinary-conversion