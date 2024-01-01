swap_digger 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

swap_digger is a bash script used to automate Linux swap analysis for post-exploitation or forensics purpose. It automates swap extraction and searches for Linux user credentials, Web form credentials, Web form emails, HTTP basic authentication, WiFi SSID and keys, etc. To use swap_digger on your machine, download and run the tool by cloning the GitHub repository, making the script executable, and executing it with sudo privileges. For analyzing a mounted hard drive, find the target swap file/partition and analyze it. To run swap_digger on a third-party machine, download the script and make it executable. For more detailed instructions, refer to the official GitHub repository: https://github.com/sevagas/swap_digger