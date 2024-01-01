Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities.
swap_digger is a bash script used to automate Linux swap analysis for post-exploitation or forensics purpose. It automates swap extraction and searches for Linux user credentials, Web form credentials, Web form emails, HTTP basic authentication, WiFi SSID and keys, etc. To use swap_digger on your machine, download and run the tool by cloning the GitHub repository, making the script executable, and executing it with sudo privileges. For analyzing a mounted hard drive, find the target swap file/partition and analyze it. To run swap_digger on a third-party machine, download the script and make it executable. For more detailed instructions, refer to the official GitHub repository: https://github.com/sevagas/swap_digger
Tool for parsing NTFS journal files, $Logfile, and $MFT.
Toolkit for post-mortem analysis of Docker runtime environments using forensic HDD copies.
Hoarder is a tool to collect and parse windows artifacts.
An open source format for storing digital evidence and data, with a C/C++ library for creating, reading, and manipulating AFF4 images.
Open source tool for generating YARA rules about installed software from a running OS.