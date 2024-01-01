Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities.
yextend is a software designed to augment Yara by natively handling the inflation of archived content, allowing Yara to work on one file's payload even if it is buried within multiple levels of archived content. The tool passes the inflated content of each discovered resource to Yara for pattern matching based on a given set of rules. Software Credits: Yara by Victor M. Alvarez, License: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/VirusTotal/yara/master/COPYING, json.hpp by Niels Lohmann, License: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nlohmann/json/develop/LICENSE.MIT. Note: A change was made to the original json.hpp for Yextend to compile successfully.
Guide on emulating Raspberry Pi with QEMU and exploring Arm TrustZone research.
Powerful debugging tool with extensive features and extensions for memory dump analysis and crash dump analysis.
Search gadgets on binaries to facilitate ROP exploitation.
dynStruct is a tool for monitoring memory accesses of an ELF binary and recovering structures of the original code.
Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier.