yextend is a software designed to augment Yara by natively handling the inflation of archived content, allowing Yara to work on one file's payload even if it is buried within multiple levels of archived content. The tool passes the inflated content of each discovered resource to Yara for pattern matching based on a given set of rules. Software Credits: Yara by Victor M. Alvarez, License: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/VirusTotal/yara/master/COPYING, json.hpp by Niels Lohmann, License: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nlohmann/json/develop/LICENSE.MIT. Note: A change was made to the original json.hpp for Yextend to compile successfully.