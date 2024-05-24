CYGNVS Description

CYGNVS is an incident response platform designed to support organizations before, during, and after cyber incidents. The platform provides centralized team collaboration and communication capabilities during cyber crises. The system includes dynamic playbooks for incident preparation and response procedures. Built-in tabletop exercises enable organizations to practice incident response scenarios and test their readiness. CYGNVS offers incident reporting and documentation features to support compliance requirements. The platform aims to enhance cyber resilience by providing structured workflows and coordination tools for incident response teams. The solution addresses the full incident lifecycle, from preparation through response and post-incident activities. Organizations can use the platform to coordinate response efforts, document actions taken, and maintain records for regulatory and compliance purposes.