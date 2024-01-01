Vim Syntax Highlighting for YARA Rules 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A Vim syntax-highlighting plugin for YARA rules that covers YARA versions up to v4.3. Installation options include using vim-pathogen, lazy.nvim, or manual installation by copying specific files to the appropriate directories. Developed by Petr Zemek and contributors under the MIT license.