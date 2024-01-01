A tool for investigating incidents involving users clicking on emails with links or attachments and opening macro-enabled word documents using Sysmon.
The Yara Rules Project is a single repository where different Yara signatures are compiled, classified, and kept up to date under the GNU-GPLv2 license, aiming to provide a comprehensive ruleset for Yara users. Join the community by subscribing to the mailing list or contributing your Yara rules.
RiskAnalytics Solutions offers community projects for cyber threat intelligence sharing and collaboration.
A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns.
Open Source Threat Intelligence Collector with plugin-oriented framework.
Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community.
Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.