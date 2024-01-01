Radare2 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Radare2 is a complete rewrite of radare. It provides a set of libraries, tools and plugins to ease reverse engineering tasks. It can edit files on local hard drives, view kernel memory, and debug programs locally or via a remote gdb/windbg servers. r2 can analyze, emulate, debug, modify, and disassemble any binary.