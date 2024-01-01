ForensicMiner, Redefine DFIR Automations
Radare2 is a complete rewrite of radare. It provides a set of libraries, tools and plugins to ease reverse engineering tasks. It can edit files on local hard drives, view kernel memory, and debug programs locally or via a remote gdb/windbg servers. r2 can analyze, emulate, debug, modify, and disassemble any binary.
Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.
A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.
Recreates the File/Directory tree structure from an extracted $MFT file with detailed record mapping and analysis capabilities.
Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.
A library and tools to access and analyze APFS file systems