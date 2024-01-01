YaraParser 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

YaraParser is a Python 3 tool designed to parse Yara rules, serving as an extension of YaraBuilder. It is still in early development with ongoing work to handle various edge cases. To install YaraParser, Python 3+ is required. Usage can be through the command line or via Python code.