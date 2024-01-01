A tool for processing compiled YARA rules in IDA.
YaraParser is a Python 3 tool designed to parse Yara rules, serving as an extension of YaraBuilder. It is still in early development with ongoing work to handle various edge cases. To install YaraParser, Python 3+ is required. Usage can be through the command line or via Python code.
A tool for processing compiled YARA rules in IDA.
A Python script for scanning data within an IDB using Yara
Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI.
Platform for uploading, searching, and downloading malware samples.
Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License.
A Python library to interface with a cuckoo-modified instance.