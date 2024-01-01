Yaraprocessor 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Yaraprocessor is a tool that allows for scanning data streams in unique ways, supporting scanning in discrete chunks with overlapping or disjoint options based on the 'processing_mode' selected. Originally written for Chopshop, it enables dynamic scanning of payloads from network packet captures, making writing signatures easier by operating on individual packet payloads or concatenations of payloads.