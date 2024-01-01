Yaraprocessor Logo

Yaraprocessor

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Yaraprocessor is a tool that allows for scanning data streams in unique ways, supporting scanning in discrete chunks with overlapping or disjoint options based on the 'processing_mode' selected. Originally written for Chopshop, it enables dynamic scanning of payloads from network packet captures, making writing signatures easier by operating on individual packet payloads or concatenations of payloads.

Malware Analysis
Free
network-securitypacket-capturesignature-generation

ALTERNATIVES