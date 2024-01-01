volafox Logo

volafox, also known as 'Mac OS X Memory Analysis Toolkit', is a Python 2.x tool developed for memory analysis on Mac OS X systems. It supports a wide range of OS versions from Snow Leopard to El Capitan, and provides features such as Kernel Symbol List overlay data, memory image analysis, and memory image export using tools like rekal. The project repository can be found at: https://github.com/n0fate/volafox

