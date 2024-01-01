Cybersecurity tool merging DarunGrim's analysis algorithms, currently in internal testing for official release.
This repository includes some Yara signatures, possibly to be included with x64dbg. Please be so kind to use TABS when formatting your signatures, thanks. #Yara-GUI Window GUI tool with drag and drop interface and directory scanning with multiple rules Yara GUI
PINCE is a front-end/reverse engineering tool for the GNU Project Debugger (GDB), focused on games, with CheatEngine-like value type support and memory searching capabilities.
A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths.
Platform for uploading, searching, and downloading malware samples.
A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1
Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools.