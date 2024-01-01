Yara Decompressor Logo

Yara Decompressor

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

For when your malware samples are stored compressed, but you still want to run rules against them. Currently supports: GZip, BZip2, LZMA (XZ). Modules used: Go-Yara: https://github.com/hillu/go-yara, XZ: https://github.com/ulikunitz/xz. Motivation: I've had to test Yara rules with compressed malware on systems with or without Yara installed. Compiled statically against libyara for ease of use. Currently runs a rule file against a directory of files. Future thoughts: Support for files in Zip and Tar archives, password-protected Zip and 7z files, and testing common passwords.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysiscompressionyararule-enginefile-analysisbinary-security

ALTERNATIVES