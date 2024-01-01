Yara Decompressor 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

For when your malware samples are stored compressed, but you still want to run rules against them. Currently supports: GZip, BZip2, LZMA (XZ). Modules used: Go-Yara: https://github.com/hillu/go-yara, XZ: https://github.com/ulikunitz/xz. Motivation: I've had to test Yara rules with compressed malware on systems with or without Yara installed. Compiled statically against libyara for ease of use. Currently runs a rule file against a directory of files. Future thoughts: Support for files in Zip and Tar archives, password-protected Zip and 7z files, and testing common passwords.