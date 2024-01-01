AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge

This project explores useful CloudTrail events that support incident response and detection of misconfigurations. Documenting the queries and filters used to identify these CloudTrail events helps to: * build a timeline of events * understand the scope of the incident * identify indicators of compromise * decrease time to containment and recovery Mis-configurations are important events to identify early. These configurations may introduce a vulnerability, but may also be an indicator of compromise. Whether executed manually or by automating, this information may be used to develop incident response playbooks. These types of formalization activities promote a consistent, efficient, and effective response to security incidents.