AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge

Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication.
This project explores useful CloudTrail events that support incident response and detection of misconfigurations. Documenting the queries and filters used to identify these CloudTrail events helps to: * build a timeline of events * understand the scope of the incident * identify indicators of compromise * decrease time to containment and recovery Mis-configurations are important events to identify early. These configurations may introduce a vulnerability, but may also be an indicator of compromise. Whether executed manually or by automating, this information may be used to develop incident response playbooks. These types of formalization activities promote a consistent, efficient, and effective response to security incidents.
Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs.
Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics.
A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup.
A compilation of suggested tools for each component in a detection and response pipeline, with real-world examples, to design effective threat detection and response pipelines.
Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security.