Potiron is a tool to analyze a series of network capture (pcap) files, parse these with standard tools, normalize it in JSON format, and import it into a Redis database for visualization. It supports ipsumdump and tshark, and requires various packages for installation. Usage involves starting and stopping Redis instances.