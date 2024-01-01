Potiron Logo

Potiron is a tool to analyze a series of network capture (pcap) files, parse these with standard tools, normalize it in JSON format, and import it into a Redis database for visualization. It supports ipsumdump and tshark, and requires various packages for installation. Usage involves starting and stopping Redis instances.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypcapjsonredisvisualizationnetwork-analysis

