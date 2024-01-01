Dumpzilla 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Dumpzilla application is developed in Python 3.x and has as purpose extract all forensic interesting information of Firefox, Iceweasel and Seamonkey browsers to be analyzed. Works under Unix and Windows 32/64 bits systems. Works in command line interface, so information dumps could be redirected by pipes with tools such as grep, awk, cut, sed... Allows to visualize and extract cookies, DOM Storage, user preferences, downloads, web forms, history, bookmarks, and cache HTML5.