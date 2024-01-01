Exiv2 Logo

Exiv2

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Exiv2 is a C++ library and a command-line utility used to read, write, delete, and modify Exif, IPTC, XMP, and ICC image metadata. It provides resources for building, installing, and using Exiv2 on various platforms, along with documentation and sample code manuals.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpmetadatasecurity

ALTERNATIVES