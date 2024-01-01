TestDisk is a free data recovery software that can recover lost partitions and undelete files from various file systems.
Exiv2 is a C++ library and a command-line utility used to read, write, delete, and modify Exif, IPTC, XMP, and ICC image metadata. It provides resources for building, installing, and using Exiv2 on various platforms, along with documentation and sample code manuals.
A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations
WinSearchDBAnalyzer can parse and recover records in Windows.edb, providing detailed insights into various data types.
A command-line utility for extracting human-readable text from binary files.
A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.
Stegextract is a Bash script that extracts hidden files and strings from images, supporting PNG, JPG, and GIF formats.