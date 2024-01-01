YARA-Forensics 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Yara is the pattern matching swiss knife for malware researchers (and everyone else). Basically Yara allows us to scan files based on textual or binary patterns, thus we can take advantage of Yara's potential and focus it in forensic investigations. The repository is split into two folders: file and raw. The rules in the file folder are mainly to look for magic in standalone files, while rules inside the raw folder are mainly to look for magic in raw files or dump files. The main difference is the offset of the magic, usually at 0x0 in files. Contribution guidelines are available in CONTRIBUTING.md.