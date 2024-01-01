fatt 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files (pcap) or live network traffic. The main use-case is for monitoring honeypots, but you can also use it for other use cases such as network forensic analysis. fatt works on Linux, macOS and Windows. Note that fatt uses pyshark (a python wrapper for tshark) and therefore the performance is not great! But that's not a big issue as obviously this is not a tool you use in production. You can use other network analysis tools such as Bro/Zeek, Suricata or Netcap for more serious use cases. Joy is another great tool you can use for capturing and analyzing network flow data. Other than that, I'm working on a go based version of fatt which is faster, and you can use its libraries in your gopacket based tools such as packetbeat. I released the initial version of its gQUIC library (QUICk). Features Protocol support: SSL/TLS, SSH, RDP, HTTP, gQUIC. To be added soon: IETF QUIC, MySQL, MSSQL, etc.