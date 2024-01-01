Tool for setting up Glutton, a cybersecurity tool for monitoring SSH traffic.
A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files (pcap) or live network traffic. The main use-case is for monitoring honeypots, but you can also use it for other use cases such as network forensic analysis. fatt works on Linux, macOS and Windows. Note that fatt uses pyshark (a python wrapper for tshark) and therefore the performance is not great! But that's not a big issue as obviously this is not a tool you use in production. You can use other network analysis tools such as Bro/Zeek, Suricata or Netcap for more serious use cases. Joy is another great tool you can use for capturing and analyzing network flow data. Other than that, I'm working on a go based version of fatt which is faster, and you can use its libraries in your gopacket based tools such as packetbeat. I released the initial version of its gQUIC library (QUICk). Features Protocol support: SSL/TLS, SSH, RDP, HTTP, gQUIC. To be added soon: IETF QUIC, MySQL, MSSQL, etc.
Tool for setting up Glutton, a cybersecurity tool for monitoring SSH traffic.
An extended traceroute tool for CSIRT operators with advanced features.
A tool for creating custom policies for IEE policies
Scan the internet for publicly exposed network components
Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.
A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis