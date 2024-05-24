Cyber Triage Automated Investigation Platform Logo

Cyber Triage Automated Investigation Platform

Automated DFIR platform for rapid incident investigation and endpoint triage

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Cyber Triage Automated Investigation Platform is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Cyber Triage Automated Investigation Platform Description

Cyber Triage is an automated digital forensics and incident response platform designed for SOC teams, MSSPs, DFIR teams, and law enforcement. The platform collects forensic data from endpoints through an agentless collection tool that can send artifacts over the network, to USB, or S3 storage. The system normalizes collected data artifacts into information artifacts and performs automated analysis to identify and flag bad and suspicious items. It scans executables using over 40 malware detection engines and automatically scores artifacts to help investigators focus on relevant data. The platform provides artifact recommendations to ensure investigators follow up on all leads during an investigation. Cyber Triage integrates with EDR platforms to enable rapid endpoint triage after alerts, allowing analysts to access data that may be hidden by EDR evasion techniques or past retention dates. The platform can be deployed in environments where agents cannot be used and collects evidence even when EDR evasion is employed. The tool supports collaborative investigations with shared findings across team members and can be deployed on laptops, cloud infrastructure, or on-premises servers. It generates both human-readable and machine-readable reports with investigation findings. The platform is built by Sleuth Kit Labs, the team behind open source forensics tools including Autopsy and The Sleuth Kit (TSK).

Cyber Triage Automated Investigation Platform FAQ

Common questions about Cyber Triage Automated Investigation Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyber Triage Automated Investigation Platform is Automated DFIR platform for rapid incident investigation and endpoint triage developed by Cyber Triage. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, DFIR, Digital Forensics.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →