Cyber Triage Automated Investigation Platform Description

Cyber Triage is an automated digital forensics and incident response platform designed for SOC teams, MSSPs, DFIR teams, and law enforcement. The platform collects forensic data from endpoints through an agentless collection tool that can send artifacts over the network, to USB, or S3 storage. The system normalizes collected data artifacts into information artifacts and performs automated analysis to identify and flag bad and suspicious items. It scans executables using over 40 malware detection engines and automatically scores artifacts to help investigators focus on relevant data. The platform provides artifact recommendations to ensure investigators follow up on all leads during an investigation. Cyber Triage integrates with EDR platforms to enable rapid endpoint triage after alerts, allowing analysts to access data that may be hidden by EDR evasion techniques or past retention dates. The platform can be deployed in environments where agents cannot be used and collects evidence even when EDR evasion is employed. The tool supports collaborative investigations with shared findings across team members and can be deployed on laptops, cloud infrastructure, or on-premises servers. It generates both human-readable and machine-readable reports with investigation findings. The platform is built by Sleuth Kit Labs, the team behind open source forensics tools including Autopsy and The Sleuth Kit (TSK).