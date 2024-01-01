iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor tool for extracting iOS backups.
Acquire, triage, and investigate remote evidence via portable iSCSI readonly access. The project is based on the work of TalAloni and Fujita, aiming to provide a command line, open-source tool for forensic acquisition and analysis scenarios.
iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor tool for extracting iOS backups.
A library to access and parse OLE 2 Compound File (OLECF) format files.
Review of various MFT parsers used in digital forensics for analyzing NTFS file systems.
Customizable live OS constructor tool for remote forensics and incident response.
A library to access and read QEMU Copy-On-Write (QCOW) image file formats with support for zlib compression and AES-CBC encryption.
Second-order subdomain takeover scanner