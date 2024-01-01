WindowsSCOPE 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

WindowsSCOPE is an incident response tool that performs memory forensics for Windows computers, enabling the identification of all system activity, including processes, threads, and drivers. It supports the latest Windows versions and offers advanced data search capabilities. Additionally, it comes with hardware accessories, CaptureGUARD and Phantom Probe, which provide memory acquisition and magical access to locked computers. The tool offers a cloud rental option and a node-locked version. It is suitable for security breaches and is used by customers in 20 countries. The CaptureGUARD and Phantom Probe accessories provide further functionality, including capturing memory snapshots and accessing locked computers. The CaptureGUARD Express and CaptureGUARD Gateway devices enable memory acquisition and live analysis of systems, even those that are locked.