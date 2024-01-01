A package for hiding data inside jpeg files using steganography techniques.
StegCracker is a steganography brute-force utility used to uncover hidden data inside files. It was deprecated in favor of stegseek due to performance issues and reliance on subprocess calls.
TestDisk checks disk partitions and recovers lost partitions, while PhotoRec specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks.
Themis provides strong, usable cryptography for busy people.
Toolkit for secure destruction of sensitive data with customizable overwrite methods.
A tool for breaking crypto and identifying weak cryptosystems, with a humorous name and a separate library called Cryptanalib.
A tool for securely backing up and versioning production secrets or shared passwords