StegCracker is a steganography brute-force utility used to uncover hidden data inside files. It was deprecated in favor of stegseek due to performance issues and reliance on subprocess calls.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographybrute-forcefile-analysisdata-hidingsecurity-testing

