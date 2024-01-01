Yara Rules by Malgamy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This project contains a collection of Yara rules that can be used to identify and classify various types of files. Yara is a tool that allows users to create rules for identifying and classifying files based on their characteristics, which can be used to detect malicious files or identify specific types of files.