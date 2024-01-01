A collection of detections for Panther SIEM with detailed setup instructions.
LastActivityView is a tool for Windows operating system that collects information from various sources on a running system, and displays a log of actions made by the user and events occurred on this computer. The activity displayed by LastActivityView includes: - Running .exe file - Opening open/save dialog-box - Opening file/folder from Explorer or other software - Software installation - System shutdown/start - Application or system crash - Network connection/disconnection and more... You can easily export this information into csv/tab-delimited/xml/html file or copy it to the clipboard and then paste into Excel or other software.
Open source security data lake for AWS with real-time log normalization and Detection-as-Code capabilities.
RedELK enhances Red Team operations with SIEM capabilities to monitor and alert on Blue Team activities.
Search AWS CloudWatch logs on the command line with aws-sdk-for-go.
Serverless, real-time data analysis framework for incident detection and response.
ElastAlert is a framework for alerting on anomalies in Elasticsearch data.