LastActivityView is a tool for Windows operating system that collects information from various sources on a running system, and displays a log of actions made by the user and events occurred on this computer. The activity displayed by LastActivityView includes: - Running .exe file - Opening open/save dialog-box - Opening file/folder from Explorer or other software - Software installation - System shutdown/start - Application or system crash - Network connection/disconnection and more... You can easily export this information into csv/tab-delimited/xml/html file or copy it to the clipboard and then paste into Excel or other software.