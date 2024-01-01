Data Protection
Tools and techniques for safeguarding sensitive data and implementing robust encryption.
OpenFHE is an open-source library implementing post-quantum Fully Homomorphic Encryption schemes with simplified APIs and cross-platform support.
Zama's fhEVM Coprocessor is an open-source tool for developing applications using Fully Homomorphic Encryption, enabling privacy-preserving computations in various domains.
Microsoft SEAL is a homomorphic encryption library that allows computations on encrypted data without decryption, supporting integer and approximate real number arithmetic.
Cyera is a data security platform that discovers, classifies, and secures sensitive data across various environments, offering features such as DSPM, identity data access, and data privacy compliance.
PII Crawler is a data scanning tool that identifies and locates Personally Identifiable Information in various file types and databases.
A toolkit for testing, tweaking and cracking JSON Web Tokens
A browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web.
Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled
A sensitive data detection tool for scanning source code repositories
A tool for creating cryptographically strong volumes that destroy themselves upon tampering or via issued command.
A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.
A command line tool for transparently hiding files within images using LSB steganography.
