Fargate IR Proof of Concept

A framework for improving detection strategies and alert efficacy.
Developing 100% of the development for this is done using Makefile and docker. Get started by running make test in order to verify that all the unit tests work on your machine. To Do: Generate presigned urls to evidence loaded to s3. Reduce scope of IAM roles further for steps in the step-function. Improve integration test coverage. Improve unit test coverage. References: Jicowan original work on SSM Agent in Fargate Link to SEC318 - Coming Soon Slides from SEC318 - Coming Soon
A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.
AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.
Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.
Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics.
WALKOFF is an automation framework for integrating capabilities and devices to streamline tasks.