MalShare.com

Repository containing MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC datasets in STIX 2.0 for cybersecurity threat modeling.
The MalShare Project is a collaborative effort to create a community-driven public malware repository that provides a platform for the security community to share and access malware samples, tools, and resources. Features include a free public API with up to 2000 daily calls, a GitHub repository, and partnerships with various cybersecurity organizations. The project also offers a blog for updates, a list of contributors, and a list of security reporters who have helped secure the platform.
A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation for MISP integration.
A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.
IntelMQ is a solution for IT security teams for collecting and processing security feeds using a message queuing protocol, with a focus on incident handling automation and threat intelligence processing.
Aggregates security threats from online sources and outputs to various formats.
Gathers Threat Intelligence Feeds from publicly available sources and provides detailed output in CSV format.