MalShare.com 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The MalShare Project is a collaborative effort to create a community-driven public malware repository that provides a platform for the security community to share and access malware samples, tools, and resources. Features include a free public API with up to 2000 daily calls, a GitHub repository, and partnerships with various cybersecurity organizations. The project also offers a blog for updates, a list of contributors, and a list of security reporters who have helped secure the platform.