CybrHawk Incident Response – IR One
CybrHawk Incident Response – IR One
CybrHawk Incident Response – IR One Description
CybrHawk Incident Response – IR One is a digital forensics and incident response platform that follows NIST frameworks to handle security incidents. The platform provides 24x7 on-call support for priority incidents with capabilities for remote containment and optional on-site response. The solution performs host, memory, cloud, and network forensics while maintaining chain-of-custody for evidence collection. It includes specialized playbooks for ransomware and e-crime scenarios that cover isolation, persistence eradication, and recovery guidance. IR One conducts root cause analysis to identify attack vectors and provides remediation recommendations. The platform supports threat hunting activities and delivers post-incident hardening measures to prevent recurrence. It integrates forensic investigation capabilities across multiple environments including endpoints, cloud infrastructure, and network layers. The service is designed for organizations requiring structured incident response processes aligned with industry frameworks. It combines technical forensic capabilities with expert-led investigation and response coordination.
