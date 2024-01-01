Yara-Unprotect

A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
This repository regroups the Yara Rules created for the Unprotect Project and for detecting the malware evasion techniques. Some rules are comming from https://github.com/Yara-Rules/rules/tree/master/Antidebug_AntiVM with an improvement and some modification. This repository provides a collection of Yara rules for detecting malware evasion techniques. The rules are designed to detect various evasion techniques used by malware to avoid detection. This repository is a valuable resource for security researchers and analysts to improve their malware detection capabilities. The rules are regularly updated to ensure they remain effective against the latest malware threats. This repository is a great resource for anyone working in the field of malware analysis and detection.
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
A collection of Android Fakebank and Tizi samples for analyzing spyware on Android devices.
A program to extract IOCs from text files using regular expressions
A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell.
A Python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files to identify potential security vulnerabilities.
A Unix-based tool that scans for rootkits and other malware on a system, providing a detailed report of the scan results.