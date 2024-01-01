Yara-Unprotect 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository regroups the Yara Rules created for the Unprotect Project and for detecting the malware evasion techniques. Some rules are comming from https://github.com/Yara-Rules/rules/tree/master/Antidebug_AntiVM with an improvement and some modification. This repository provides a collection of Yara rules for detecting malware evasion techniques. The rules are designed to detect various evasion techniques used by malware to avoid detection. This repository is a valuable resource for security researchers and analysts to improve their malware detection capabilities. The rules are regularly updated to ensure they remain effective against the latest malware threats. This repository is a great resource for anyone working in the field of malware analysis and detection.