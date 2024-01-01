Detect capabilities in executable files and identify potential behaviors.
Manalyze is a static analysis tool for PE files that collects weak signals that could indicate malicious behavior and displays information to help with subsequent manual analysis. It can identify a PE's compiler, detect packed executables, apply ClamAV signatures, search for suspicious strings, and more.
Detect capabilities in executable files and identify potential behaviors.
Blazingly fast Yara queries for malware analysts with an analyst-friendly web GUI.
A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell.
A web-based manager for Yara rules, allowing for storage, editing, and management of Yara rules.
Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident.
A yara module for searching strings inside zip files