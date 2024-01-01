manalyze Logo

Manalyze is a static analysis tool for PE files that collects weak signals that could indicate malicious behavior and displays information to help with subsequent manual analysis. It can identify a PE's compiler, detect packed executables, apply ClamAV signatures, search for suspicious strings, and more.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysispe-filestatic-analysismalware-detection

