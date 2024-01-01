A bash script for scanning a target network for HTTP resources through XXE
The dpkt project is a python module for fast, simple packet parsing, with definitions for the basic TCP/IP protocols. Installation: pip install dpkt. Examples and Documentation: Main Docs for DPKT.
A bash script for scanning a target network for HTTP resources through XXE
A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.
A lookup service for AS-numbers and prefixes by country
SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers.
NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility.
Passively maps and visually displays ICS/SCADA network topology for network security